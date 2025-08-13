Market Analysts see Williams Cos Inc [WMB] gaining to $67. Time to buy?

Williams Cos Inc [NYSE: WMB] loss -0.52% on the last trading session, reaching $57.76 price per share at the time.

Williams Cos Inc represents 1.22 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $70.54 billion with the latest information. WMB stock price has been found in the range of $56.855 to $58.13.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.84M shares, WMB reached a trading volume of 6564410 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Williams Cos Inc [WMB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WMB shares is $64.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WMB stock is a recommendation set at 2.08. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Williams Cos Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on June 13, 2025, representing the official price target for Williams Cos Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $51, while Scotiabank analysts kept a Sector Perform rating on WMB stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for WMB in the course of the last twelve months was 39.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.48.

Trading performance analysis for WMB stock

Williams Cos Inc [WMB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.10. With this latest performance, WMB shares dropped by -2.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WMB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 1.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 1.39 for Williams Cos Inc [WMB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.28, while it was recorded at 58.05 for the last single week of trading, and 57.48 for the last 200 days.

Williams Cos Inc [WMB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Williams Cos Inc [WMB] shares currently have an operating margin of 30.30% and a Gross Margin at 39.08%. Williams Cos Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 21.40%.

Williams Cos Inc (WMB) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Williams Cos Inc. ( WMB), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 19.64%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 4.48%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Williams Cos Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 6.38%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Williams Cos Inc (WMB) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Williams Cos Inc’s (WMB) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 2.30%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Williams Cos Inc (WMB) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Williams Cos Inc. (WMB) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $416881.11 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.54% and a Quick Ratio of 0.48%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Williams Cos Inc [WMB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Williams Cos Inc posted 0.43/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.42/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.01. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WMB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Williams Cos Inc go to 12.49%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Williams Cos Inc [WMB]

There are presently around $88.91%, or 89.32%% of WMB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WMB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 128.7 million shares, which is approximately 10.5543%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 106.02 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$4.51 billion in WMB stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$3.38 billion in WMB stock with ownership which is approximately 6.5175%.