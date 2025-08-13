Market Analysts see VICI Properties Inc [VICI] gaining to $36. Time to buy?

VICI Properties Inc [NYSE: VICI] gained 0.15% or 0.05 points to close at $32.87 with a heavy trading volume of 6122108 shares.

It opened the trading session at $32.88, the shares rose to $32.98 and dropped to $32.67, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VICI points out that the company has recorded 9.75% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.94M shares, VICI reached to a volume of 6122108 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VICI shares is $36.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VICI stock is a recommendation set at 1.39. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for VICI Properties Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush dropped their target price from $34 to $33. The new note on the price target was released on January 02, 2025, representing the official price target for VICI Properties Inc stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for VICI in the course of the last twelve months was 14.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.52.

Trading performance analysis for VICI stock

VICI Properties Inc [VICI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.94. With this latest performance, VICI shares dropped by -2.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VICI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.64

VICI Properties Inc [VICI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VICI Properties Inc [VICI] shares currently have an operating margin of 92.51% and a Gross Margin at 99.23%. VICI Properties Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 70.20%.

VICI Properties Inc (VICI) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for VICI Properties Inc. ( VICI), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 10.45%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 6.09%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, VICI Properties Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 6.15%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

VICI Properties Inc (VICI) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on VICI Properties Inc’s (VICI) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.66%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

VICI Properties Inc (VICI) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $102222222.22 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.52% and a Quick Ratio of 0.52%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

VICI Properties Inc [VICI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, VICI Properties Inc posted 0.67/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.67/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VICI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for VICI Properties Inc go to 4.45%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at VICI Properties Inc [VICI]

There are presently around $102.25%, or 102.54%% of VICI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VICI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 153.88 million shares, which is approximately 14.7581%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 104.25 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.99 billion in VICI stocks shares