Market Analysts see Venture Global Inc [VG] gaining to $17. Time to buy?

Venture Global Inc [NYSE: VG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.91% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -17.54%.

Over the last 12 months, VG stock dropped by -49.25%. The one-year Venture Global Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.18. The average equity rating for VG stock is currently 2.07, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $29.47 billion, with 451.00 million shares outstanding and 442.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.49M shares, VG stock reached a trading volume of 8532219 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Venture Global Inc [VG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VG shares is $16.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VG stock is a recommendation set at 2.07. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Venture Global Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 15, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Johnson Rice raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 17, 2025, representing the official price target for Venture Global Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on VG stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.52.

VG Stock Performance Analysis:

Venture Global Inc [VG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.54. With this latest performance, VG shares dropped by -27.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.81. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.57, while it was recorded at 12.92 for the last single week of trading.

Venture Global Inc (VG) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

Venture Global Inc (VG) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Venture Global Inc’s (VG) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 4.68%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

VG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Venture Global Inc posted 0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.05. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Venture Global Inc go to 0.70%.

Venture Global Inc [VG] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $102.34%, or 104.53%% of VG stock, in the hands of institutional investors.