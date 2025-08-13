Market Analysts see Valley National Bancorp [VLY] gaining to $11. Time to buy?

Valley National Bancorp [NASDAQ: VLY] jumped around 0.43 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $9.75 at the close of the session, up 4.61%.

Valley National Bancorp stock is now 22.03% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VLY Stock saw the intraday high of $9.75 and lowest of $9.36 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 11.10, which means current price is +30.35% above from all time high which was touched on 02/06/25.

Compared to the average trading volume of 9.09M shares, VLY reached a trading volume of 9306931 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Valley National Bancorp [VLY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VLY shares is $10.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VLY stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Valley National Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 25, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on July 03, 2025, representing the official price target for Valley National Bancorp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on VLY stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for VLY in the course of the last twelve months was 15.16.

How has VLY stock performed recently?

Valley National Bancorp [VLY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.84. With this latest performance, VLY shares gained by 1.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.24 for Valley National Bancorp [VLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.18, while it was recorded at 9.37 for the last single week of trading, and 9.33 for the last 200 days.

Valley National Bancorp [VLY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Valley National Bancorp [VLY] shares currently have an operating margin of 15.07%. Valley National Bancorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 12.13%.

Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Valley National Bancorp. ( VLY), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 6.33%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 0.73%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Valley National Bancorp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 4.12%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Valley National Bancorp’s (VLY) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.46%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Earnings analysis for Valley National Bancorp [VLY]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Valley National Bancorp posted 0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.18/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Valley National Bancorp go to 26.87%.

Insider trade positions for Valley National Bancorp [VLY]

There are presently around $86.15%, or 87.37%% of VLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VLY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 71.14 million shares, which is approximately 13.9723%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 45.55 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$317.93 million in VLY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$187.85 million in VLY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.2134%.