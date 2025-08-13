Market Analysts see PDD Holdings Inc ADR [PDD] gaining to $112. Time to buy?

PDD Holdings Inc ADR [NASDAQ: PDD] price surged by 3.00 percent to reach at $3.39.

A sum of 7707015 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.62M shares. PDD Holdings Inc ADR shares reached a high of $117.65 and dropped to a low of $112.93 until finishing in the latest session at $116.43.

The one-year PDD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.31. The average equity rating for PDD stock is currently 1.76, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on PDD Holdings Inc ADR [PDD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PDD shares is $125.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PDD stock is a recommendation set at 1.76. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for PDD Holdings Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 28, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on May 28, 2025, representing the official price target for PDD Holdings Inc ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $137 to $130, while Nomura kept a Neutral rating on PDD stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 42.66.

PDD Stock Performance Analysis:

PDD Holdings Inc ADR [PDD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.38. With this latest performance, PDD shares gained by 13.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PDD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 3.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 3.24 for PDD Holdings Inc ADR [PDD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 107.24, while it was recorded at 114.37 for the last single week of trading, and 109.64 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PDD Holdings Inc ADR Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PDD Holdings Inc ADR [PDD] shares currently have an operating margin of 24.47% and a Gross Margin at 59.73%. PDD Holdings Inc ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 24.64%.

PDD Holdings Inc ADR (PDD) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for PDD Holdings Inc ADR. ( PDD), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 36.31%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 21.92%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, PDD Holdings Inc ADR’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 29.91%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

PDD Holdings Inc ADR (PDD) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on PDD Holdings Inc ADR’s (PDD) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.03%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

PDD Holdings Inc ADR (PDD) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, PDD Holdings Inc ADR. (PDD) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $585979.12 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.27% and a Quick Ratio of 2.27%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

PDD Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PDD Holdings Inc ADR posted 23.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 20.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.22. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PDD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PDD Holdings Inc ADR go to 6.24%.

PDD Holdings Inc ADR [PDD] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $32.43%, or 32.43%% of PDD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PDD stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 11.98 million shares, which is approximately 0.8082%. BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 35.13 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$4.67 billion in PDD stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $$3.87 billion in PDD stock with ownership which is approximately 0.4912%.