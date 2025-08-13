Market Analysts see Nike, Inc [NKE] gaining to $93. Time to buy?

Nike, Inc [NYSE: NKE] price surged by 1.19 percent to reach at $0.88.

A sum of 6395817 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 16.09M shares. Nike, Inc shares reached a high of $75.7216 and dropped to a low of $74.34 until finishing in the latest session at $74.9.

The one-year NKE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.34. The average equity rating for NKE stock is currently 2.32, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Nike, Inc [NKE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NKE shares is $75.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NKE stock is a recommendation set at 2.32. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Nike, Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on July 10, 2025, representing the official price target for Nike, Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $85, while Argus analysts kept a Buy rating on NKE stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for NKE in the course of the last twelve months was 33.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

NKE Stock Performance Analysis:

Nike, Inc [NKE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.70. With this latest performance, NKE shares gained by 3.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NKE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 1.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 1.98 for Nike, Inc [NKE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.94, while it was recorded at 74.59 for the last single week of trading, and 70.43 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nike, Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nike, Inc [NKE] shares currently have an operating margin of 7.54% and a Gross Margin at 42.21%. Nike, Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 6.94%.

Nike, Inc (NKE) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Nike, Inc. ( NKE), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 23.29%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 8.62%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Nike, Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 13.57%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Nike, Inc (NKE) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Nike, Inc’s (NKE) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.83%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Nike, Inc. (NKE) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $41388.17 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.21% and a Quick Ratio of 1.50%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

NKE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Nike, Inc posted 0.7/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.52/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.18. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NKE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nike, Inc go to 9.64%.

Nike, Inc [NKE] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $85.14%, or 86.36%% of NKE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NKE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 111.59 million shares, which is approximately 7.3649%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 91.53 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$6.9 billion in NKE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$4.25 billion in NKE stock with ownership which is approximately 3.6996%.