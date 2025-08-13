Market Analysts see Kroger Co [KR] gaining to $75. Time to buy?

Kroger Co [NYSE: KR] price plunged by -1.08 percent to reach at -$0.8.

A sum of 7209490 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.26M shares. Kroger Co shares reached a high of $74.415 and dropped to a low of $73.125 until finishing in the latest session at $73.55.

The one-year KR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.13. The average equity rating for KR stock is currently 2.15, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Kroger Co [KR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KR shares is $76.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KR stock is a recommendation set at 2.15. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Kroger Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $73 to $82. The new note on the price target was released on June 23, 2025, representing the official price target for Kroger Co stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $70, while Melius analysts kept a Hold rating on KR stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for KR in the course of the last twelve months was 27.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.53.

KR Stock Performance Analysis:

Kroger Co [KR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.51. With this latest performance, KR shares gained by 1.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.23. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.22, while it was recorded at 73.93 for the last single week of trading, and 65.45 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kroger Co Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kroger Co [KR] shares currently have an operating margin of 3.13% and a Gross Margin at 20.76%. Kroger Co’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 1.75%.

Kroger Co (KR) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Kroger Co. ( KR), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 24.06%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 4.90%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Kroger Co’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 7.86%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Kroger Co (KR) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Kroger Co’s (KR) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 2.83%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Kroger Co. (KR) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $6283.62 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.95% and a Quick Ratio of 0.53%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

KR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kroger Co posted 0.93/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.91/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.02. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kroger Co go to 8.24%.

Kroger Co [KR] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around 80.17% of KR stock in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 81.23 million shares, which is approximately 11.27% of the company. BLACKROCK INC., holding 61.78 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.08 billion in KR stocks shares.