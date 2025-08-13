Market Analysts see EQT Corp [EQT] gaining to $66. Time to buy?

EQT Corp [NYSE: EQT] plunged by -$0.55 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $51.55 during the day while it closed the day at $51.27.

EQT Corp stock has also loss -0.81% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EQT stock has declined by -5.91% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -4.17% and gained 65.60% year-on date.

The market cap for EQT stock reached $32.00 billion, with 624.06 million shares outstanding and 618.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.02M shares, EQT reached a trading volume of 7407074 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about EQT Corp [EQT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQT shares is $64.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQT stock is a recommendation set at 1.66. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for EQT Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2025, representing the official price target for EQT Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $69, while Roth Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on EQT stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for EQT in the course of the last twelve months was 15.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.71.

EQT stock trade performance evaluation

EQT Corp [EQT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.81. With this latest performance, EQT shares dropped by -12.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.33. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.46, while it was recorded at 51.42 for the last single week of trading, and 50.44 for the last 200 days.

EQT Corp [EQT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EQT Corp [EQT] shares currently have an operating margin of 25.01% and a Gross Margin at 36.62%. EQT Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 15.71%.

EQT Corp (EQT) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for EQT Corp. ( EQT), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 6.26%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 3.55%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, EQT Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 3.90%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

EQT Corp (EQT) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on EQT Corp’s (EQT) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.39%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, EQT Corp. (EQT) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $780287.47 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.71% and a Quick Ratio of 0.71%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for EQT Corp [EQT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, EQT Corp posted 0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.05. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQT Corp go to 47.04%.

EQT Corp [EQT]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $93.54%, or 94.12% of EQT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EQT stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 66.77 million shares, which is approximately 15.1075% of the company. WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 53.45 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.98 billion in EQT stocks shares.