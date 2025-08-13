Market Analysts see Bloom Energy Corp [BE] gaining to $33. Time to buy?

Bloom Energy Corp [NYSE: BE] jumped around 3.6 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $41.25 at the close of the session, up 9.56%.

Bloom Energy Corp stock is now 291.37% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BE Stock saw the intraday high of $41.715 and lowest of $38.18 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 39.85, which means current price is +172.28% above from all time high which was touched on 08/12/25.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.49M shares, BE reached a trading volume of 13287332 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bloom Energy Corp [BE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BE shares is $37.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BE stock is a recommendation set at 2.29. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Bloom Energy Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 09, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2025, representing the official price target for Bloom Energy Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Redburn Atlantic analysts kept a Sell rating on BE stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for BE in the course of the last twelve months was 237.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.13.

How has BE stock performed recently?

Bloom Energy Corp [BE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.68. With this latest performance, BE shares gained by 58.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 62.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 85.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 2.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 2.23 for Bloom Energy Corp [BE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.97, while it was recorded at 38.27 for the last single week of trading, and 22.52 for the last 200 days.

Bloom Energy Corp [BE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bloom Energy Corp [BE] shares currently have an operating margin of 7.06% and a Gross Margin at 32.91%. Bloom Energy Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 1.45%.

Bloom Energy Corp (BE) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Bloom Energy Corp. ( BE), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 4.65%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 0.93%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Bloom Energy Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 1.15%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Bloom Energy Corp (BE) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Bloom Energy Corp’s (BE) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 2.56%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Bloom Energy Corp (BE) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Bloom Energy Corp. (BE) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $11118.95 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 4.91% and a Quick Ratio of 3.13%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Bloom Energy Corp [BE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bloom Energy Corp posted -0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.09. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bloom Energy Corp go to 79.32%.

Insider trade positions for Bloom Energy Corp [BE]

There are presently around $94.00%, or 102.72%% of BE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BE stocks are: AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC with ownership of 40.76 million shares, which is approximately 17.9447%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 18.99 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$232.47 million in BE stocks shares