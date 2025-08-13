Market Analysts see ATRenew Inc ADR [RERE] gaining to $20. Time to buy?

ATRenew Inc ADR [NYSE: RERE] price surged by 2.31 percent to reach at $0.09.

A sum of 6144858 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.91M shares. ATRenew Inc ADR shares reached a high of $4.005 and dropped to a low of $3.9 until finishing in the latest session at $3.99.

The one-year RERE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.36. The average equity rating for RERE stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on ATRenew Inc ADR [RERE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RERE shares is $5.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RERE stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for ATRenew Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2021, representing the official price target for ATRenew Inc ADR stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.60.

RERE Stock Performance Analysis:

ATRenew Inc ADR [RERE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.05. With this latest performance, RERE shares gained by 9.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.54% in the past year of trading.

ATRenew Inc ADR [RERE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.05. With this latest performance, RERE shares gained by 9.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.24, while it was recorded at 3.68 for the last single week of trading, and 2.89 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ATRenew Inc ADR Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ATRenew Inc ADR [RERE] shares currently have an operating margin of 0.57% and a Gross Margin at 17.33%. ATRenew Inc ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 0.74%.

ATRenew Inc ADR (RERE) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for ATRenew Inc ADR. ( RERE), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 3.45%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 2.43%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, ATRenew Inc ADR’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 3.36%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

ATRenew Inc ADR (RERE) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on ATRenew Inc ADR’s (RERE) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.10%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, ATRenew Inc ADR. (RERE) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $8430.34 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.92% and a Quick Ratio of 2.44%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

RERE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ATRenew Inc ADR posted 0.48/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.5/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.02. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RERE.

ATRenew Inc ADR [RERE] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $36.09%, or 37.08%% of RERE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RERE stocks are: TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 11.48 million shares, which is approximately 4.6926%. PRESCOTT GROUP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C., holding 2.21 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$5.24 million in RERE stocks shares; and PRESCOTT GROUP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C., currently with $$4.9 million in RERE stock with ownership which is approximately 0.8458%.