Lumentum Holdings Inc [LITE] gain 176.10% so far this year. What now?

Lumentum Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: LITE] closed the trading session at $119.66 on 2025-08-12. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $116.03, while the highest price level was $120.3.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 176.10 percent and weekly performance of 10.64 percent. The stock has been moved at 46.05 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 29.73 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 66.82 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.19M shares, LITE reached to a volume of 5750899 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lumentum Holdings Inc [LITE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LITE shares is $105.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LITE stock is a recommendation set at 1.68. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Lumentum Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2025, representing the official price target for Lumentum Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $96 to $82, while Raymond James kept a Strong Buy rating on LITE stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.49.

LITE stock trade performance evaluation

Lumentum Holdings Inc [LITE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.64. With this latest performance, LITE shares gained by 29.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LITE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 4.27 for Lumentum Holdings Inc [LITE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 95.90, while it was recorded at 114.42 for the last single week of trading, and 80.04 for the last 200 days.

Lumentum Holdings Inc [LITE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lumentum Holdings Inc [LITE] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.72% and a Gross Margin at 19.01%. Lumentum Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -29.87%.

Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Lumentum Holdings Inc. ( LITE), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -42.79%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -10.76%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Lumentum Holdings Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -12.69%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Lumentum Holdings Inc’s (LITE) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 2.97%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$60617.33 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 4.72% and a Quick Ratio of 3.53%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Lumentum Holdings Inc [LITE] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lumentum Holdings Inc posted 0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.06. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LITE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lumentum Holdings Inc go to 40.64%.

Lumentum Holdings Inc [LITE]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $120.87%, or 121.79%% of LITE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LITE stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 9.21 million shares, which is approximately 13.6821%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7.45 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$379.54 million in LITE stocks shares.