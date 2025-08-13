Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR [LYG] moved up 1.80: Why It’s Important

Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR [NYSE: LYG] gained 1.80% on the last trading session, reaching $4.53 price per share at the time.

Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR represents 14.98 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $67.61 billion with the latest information. LYG stock price has been found in the range of $4.49 to $4.535.

If compared to the average trading volume of 15.71M shares, LYG reached a trading volume of 7787317 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR [LYG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LYG shares is $4.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LYG stock is a recommendation set at 1.79. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on August 04, 2025, representing the official price target for Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR stock.

Trading performance analysis for LYG stock

Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR [LYG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.62. With this latest performance, LYG shares gained by 9.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 66.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LYG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.09 for Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR [LYG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.22, while it was recorded at 4.41 for the last single week of trading, and 3.53 for the last 200 days.

Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR [LYG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR [LYG] shares currently have an operating margin of 24.93%. Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 16.42%.

Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (LYG) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR. ( LYG), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 10.06%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 0.44%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 2.88%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (LYG) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR’s (LYG) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 3.30%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (LYG) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR [LYG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR posted 0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.02. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LYG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR go to 24.58%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR [LYG]

There are presently around $3.62%, or 3.62%% of LYG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LYG stocks are: MONDRIAN INVESTMENT PARTNERS LTD with ownership of 74.72 million shares, which is approximately 0.1186%. MORGAN STANLEY, holding 18.39 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$50.2 million in LYG stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $$65.7 million in LYG stock with ownership which is approximately 0.0382%.