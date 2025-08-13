Liveperson Inc [LPSN] Revenue clocked in at $271.75 million, down -23.44% YTD: What’s Next?

Liveperson Inc [NASDAQ: LPSN] loss -18.94% or -0.23 points to close at $0.96 with a heavy trading volume of 7973879 shares.

It opened the trading session at $1.075, the shares rose to $1.081 and dropped to $0.9521, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LPSN points out that the company has recorded -28.55% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.26M shares, LPSN reached to a volume of 7973879 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Liveperson Inc [LPSN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LPSN shares is $1.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LPSN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Liveperson Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 08, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH MKM dropped their target price from $6 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on February 29, 2024, representing the official price target for Liveperson Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while ROTH MKM analysts kept a Buy rating on LPSN stock.

Trading performance analysis for LPSN stock

Liveperson Inc [LPSN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.66. With this latest performance, LPSN shares gained by 1.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LPSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.1522, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.1174 for Liveperson Inc [LPSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9222, while it was recorded at 1.1389 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9847 for the last 200 days.

Liveperson Inc [LPSN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Liveperson Inc [LPSN] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.94% and a Gross Margin at 62.18%. Liveperson Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -62.66%.

Liveperson Inc (LPSN) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Liveperson Inc. ( LPSN), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -137.76%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -26.02%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Liveperson Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -37.39%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Liveperson Inc (LPSN) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Liveperson Inc. (LPSN) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$183491.38 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.64% and a Quick Ratio of 1.65%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Liveperson Inc [LPSN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Liveperson Inc posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LPSN.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Liveperson Inc [LPSN]

There are presently around $27.78%, or 28.70%% of LPSN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LPSN stocks are: VECTOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 10.9 million shares, which is approximately 12.2868%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7.22 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$4.19 million in LPSN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$2.38 million in LPSN stock with ownership which is approximately 4.6159%.