Kosmos Energy Ltd [KOS] fell -64.17% so far this year. What now?

Kosmos Energy Ltd [NYSE: KOS] jumped around 0.02 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $1.72 at the close of the session, up 1.18%.

Kosmos Energy Ltd stock is now -64.17% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. KOS Stock saw the intraday high of $1.8 and lowest of $1.705 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.08, which means current price is +24.19% above from all time high which was touched on 01/06/25.

Compared to the average trading volume of 10.59M shares, KOS reached a trading volume of 11122727 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kosmos Energy Ltd [KOS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KOS shares is $4.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KOS stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Kosmos Energy Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 04, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 18, 2024, representing the official price target for Kosmos Energy Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while Mizuho analysts kept a Neutral rating on KOS stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

How has KOS stock performed recently?

Kosmos Energy Ltd [KOS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.52. With this latest performance, KOS shares dropped by -16.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.1431, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.1416 for Kosmos Energy Ltd [KOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0020, while it was recorded at 1.7660 for the last single week of trading, and 2.6228 for the last 200 days.

Kosmos Energy Ltd [KOS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kosmos Energy Ltd [KOS] shares currently have an operating margin of 4.26% and a Gross Margin at 10.52%. Kosmos Energy Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.66%.

Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Kosmos Energy Ltd. ( KOS), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -14.81%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -3.02%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Kosmos Energy Ltd’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -4.42%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Kosmos Energy Ltd’s (KOS) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 2.80%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$658230.45 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.45% and a Quick Ratio of 0.25%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Kosmos Energy Ltd [KOS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kosmos Energy Ltd posted 0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.08/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KOS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kosmos Energy Ltd go to -7.91%.

Insider trade positions for Kosmos Energy Ltd [KOS]

There are presently around $95.49%, or 97.53%% of KOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KOS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 47.42 million shares, which is approximately 10.0551%. FMR LLC, holding 38.89 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$215.47 million in KOS stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $$145.77 million in KOS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.5794%.