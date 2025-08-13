Kopin Corp [KOPN] is 131.40% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Kopin Corp [NASDAQ: KOPN] closed the trading session at $1.99 on 2025-08-12. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.85, while the highest price level was $2.23.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 131.40 percent and weekly performance of -0.50 percent. The stock has been moved at 11.80 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 17.75 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 28.39 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.95M shares, KOPN reached to a volume of 7840557 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Kopin Corp [KOPN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KOPN shares is $2.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KOPN stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Kopin Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 02, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 02, 2023, representing the official price target for Kopin Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on KOPN stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

KOPN stock trade performance evaluation

Kopin Corp [KOPN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.50. With this latest performance, KOPN shares gained by 17.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KOPN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.1878, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.1593 for Kopin Corp [KOPN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7334, while it was recorded at 1.9240 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3701 for the last 200 days.

Kopin Corp [KOPN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kopin Corp [KOPN] shares currently have an operating margin of -30.62% and a Gross Margin at 28.37%. Kopin Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -29.15%.

Kopin Corp (KOPN) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Kopin Corp. ( KOPN), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -173.01%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -24.83%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Kopin Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -78.32%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Kopin Corp (KOPN) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Kopin Corp’s (KOPN) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.14%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Kopin Corp (KOPN) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Kopin Corp. (KOPN) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$75635.36 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.27% and a Quick Ratio of 1.11%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Kopin Corp [KOPN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kopin Corp posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.02. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KOPN.

Kopin Corp [KOPN]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $36.89%, or 38.04%% of KOPN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KOPN stocks are: AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. with ownership of 5.34 million shares, which is approximately 4.3976%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5.22 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$4.38 million in KOPN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$1.15 million in KOPN stock with ownership which is approximately 1.1309%.