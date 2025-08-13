JPMorgan Chase & Co [JPM] Revenue clocked in at $278.82 billion, up 43.51% YTD: What’s Next?

JPMorgan Chase & Co [NYSE: JPM] gained 1.14% or 3.29 points to close at $292.85 with a heavy trading volume of 8568840 shares.

It opened the trading session at $291.5, the shares rose to $294.75 and dropped to $290.34, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for JPM points out that the company has recorded 8.05% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 8.58M shares, JPM reached to a volume of 8568840 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JPM shares is $311.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JPM stock is a recommendation set at 2.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 09, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on July 08, 2025, representing the official price target for JPMorgan Chase & Co stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $235, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Underperform rating on JPM stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for JPM in the course of the last twelve months was 20.10.

Trading performance analysis for JPM stock

JPMorgan Chase & Co [JPM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.51. With this latest performance, JPM shares gained by 1.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JPM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 5.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 5.29 for JPMorgan Chase & Co [JPM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 284.03, while it was recorded at 289.89 for the last single week of trading, and 256.51 for the last 200 days.

JPMorgan Chase & Co [JPM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JPMorgan Chase & Co [JPM] shares currently have an operating margin of 27.19%. JPMorgan Chase & Co’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 19.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( JPM), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 16.13%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 1.29%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, JPMorgan Chase & Co’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 6.78%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on JPMorgan Chase & Co’s (JPM) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 3.13%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

JPMorgan Chase & Co [JPM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, JPMorgan Chase & Co posted 4.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.99/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.38. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JPM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JPMorgan Chase & Co go to 6.38%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at JPMorgan Chase & Co [JPM]

There are presently around 74.72% of JPM stock in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JPM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 271.36 million shares, which is approximately 9.3904% of the company. BLACKROCK INC., holding 198.69 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $40.19 billion in JPM stocks shares.