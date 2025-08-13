Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] gain 7.84% so far this year. What now?

Johnson & Johnson [NYSE: JNJ] price plunged by -0.60 percent to reach at -$1.04.

A sum of 7866211 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 8.48M shares. Johnson & Johnson shares reached a high of $174.755 and dropped to a low of $171.81 until finishing in the latest session at $172.78.

The one-year JNJ stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.08. The average equity rating for JNJ stock is currently 2.24, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JNJ shares is $176.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JNJ stock is a recommendation set at 2.24. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Erste Group have made an estimate for Johnson & Johnson shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 23, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on May 13, 2025, representing the official price target for Johnson & Johnson stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $166, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on JNJ stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for JNJ in the course of the last twelve months was 22.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.76.

JNJ Stock Performance Analysis:

Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.19. With this latest performance, JNJ shares gained by 10.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JNJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 2.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 2.65 for Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 160.06, while it was recorded at 172.41 for the last single week of trading, and 155.87 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Johnson & Johnson Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] shares currently have an operating margin of 24.02% and a Gross Margin at 68.12%. Johnson & Johnson’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 25.01%.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Johnson & Johnson. ( JNJ), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 30.21%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 12.10%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Johnson & Johnson’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 19.25%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Johnson & Johnson’s (JNJ) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.65%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Johnson & Johnson. (JNJ) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $162088.7 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.01% and a Quick Ratio of 0.76%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

JNJ Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Johnson & Johnson posted 2.42/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.21. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JNJ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Johnson & Johnson go to 6.60%.

Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $73.91%, or 73.96%% of JNJ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JNJ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 229.04 million shares, which is approximately 9.5164%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 198.19 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$28.97 billion in JNJ stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$19.45 billion in JNJ stock with ownership which is approximately 5.5298%.