Insmed Inc [INSM] moved up 8.07: Why It’s Important

Insmed Inc [NASDAQ: INSM] closed the trading session at $122.0 on 2025-08-12. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $112.48, while the highest price level was $122.03.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 69.89 percent and weekly performance of 9.31 percent. The stock has been moved at 56.17 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 19.74 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 80.07 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.68M shares, INSM reached to a volume of 7245158 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Insmed Inc [INSM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INSM shares is $125.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INSM stock is a recommendation set at 1.05. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Insmed Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on February 25, 2025, representing the official price target for Insmed Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $48, while Truist analysts kept a Buy rating on INSM stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.78.

INSM stock trade performance evaluation

Insmed Inc [INSM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.31. With this latest performance, INSM shares gained by 19.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 56.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 76.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INSM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 4.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 3.60 for Insmed Inc [INSM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 99.37, while it was recorded at 113.00 for the last single week of trading, and 79.49 for the last 200 days.

Insmed Inc [INSM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Insmed Inc [INSM] shares currently have an operating margin of -233.02% and a Gross Margin at 74.45%. Insmed Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -259.82%.

Insmed Inc (INSM) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Insmed Inc. ( INSM), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -160.54%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -48.22%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Insmed Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -52.18%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Insmed Inc (INSM) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Insmed Inc’s (INSM) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.59%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Insmed Inc (INSM) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Insmed Inc. (INSM) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$813800.16 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 6.68% and a Quick Ratio of 6.33%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Insmed Inc [INSM] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Insmed Inc posted -1.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.25/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.02. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INSM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Insmed Inc go to 42.76%.

Insmed Inc [INSM]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $97.64%, or 98.30%% of INSM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INSM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16.01 million shares, which is approximately 10.3509%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 14.26 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$955.72 million in INSM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$814.95 million in INSM stock with ownership which is approximately 7.8625%.