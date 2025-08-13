iHeartMedia Inc [IHRT] Revenue clocked in at $3.87 billion, up 40.00% YTD: What’s Next?

iHeartMedia Inc [NASDAQ: IHRT] gained 24.54% or 0.4 points to close at $2.03 with a heavy trading volume of 6386297 shares.

It opened the trading session at $1.665, the shares rose to $2.285 and dropped to $1.63, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for IHRT points out that the company has recorded -8.97% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 654.71K shares, IHRT reached to a volume of 6386297 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about iHeartMedia Inc [IHRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IHRT shares is $1.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IHRT stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for iHeartMedia Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 12, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $6.50 to $4. The new note on the price target was released on March 28, 2023, representing the official price target for iHeartMedia Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $5, while JP Morgan kept a Underweight rating on IHRT stock.

Trading performance analysis for IHRT stock

iHeartMedia Inc [IHRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.69. With this latest performance, IHRT shares dropped by -0.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IHRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.1700, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.1400 for iHeartMedia Inc [IHRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8000, while it was recorded at 1.7200 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8200 for the last 200 days.

iHeartMedia Inc [IHRT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and iHeartMedia Inc [IHRT] shares currently have an operating margin of 10.74% and a Gross Margin at 48.40%. iHeartMedia Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.68%.

iHeartMedia Inc (IHRT) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

iHeartMedia Inc (IHRT) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$37077.23 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.50% and a Quick Ratio of 1.50%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

iHeartMedia Inc [IHRT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, iHeartMedia Inc posted -0.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.28. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IHRT.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at iHeartMedia Inc [IHRT]

There are presently around $88.30%, or 95.87%% of IHRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IHRT stocks are: ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH with ownership of 22.5 million shares, which is approximately 14.8851%. DOUGLAS LANE & ASSOCIATES, LLC, holding 7.59 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$8.28 million in IHRT stocks shares; and DOUGLAS LANE & ASSOCIATES, LLC, currently with $$7.63 million in IHRT stock with ownership which is approximately 4.6312%.