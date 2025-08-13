HP Inc [HPQ] moved up 4.27: Why It’s Important

HP Inc [NYSE: HPQ] closed the trading session at $26.6 on 2025-08-12. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $25.795, while the highest price level was $26.695.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -19.44 percent and weekly performance of 6.19 percent. The stock has been moved at -18.95 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.13 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -5.87 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.81M shares, HPQ reached to a volume of 8843184 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about HP Inc [HPQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HPQ shares is $26.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HPQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.78. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for HP Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 29, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Cowen dropped their target price from $39 to $38. The new note on the price target was released on February 28, 2025, representing the official price target for HP Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $39 to $38, while HSBC Securities kept a Hold rating on HPQ stock. On November 27, 2024, analysts increased their price target for HPQ shares from 32 to 39.

Price to Free Cash Flow for HPQ in the course of the last twelve months was 9.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.42.

HPQ stock trade performance evaluation

HP Inc [HPQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.19. With this latest performance, HPQ shares gained by 7.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HPQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.66 for HP Inc [HPQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.09, while it was recorded at 25.72 for the last single week of trading, and 29.79 for the last 200 days.

HP Inc [HPQ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HP Inc [HPQ] shares currently have an operating margin of 6.79% and a Gross Margin at 20.25%. HP Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 4.67%.

HP Inc (HPQ) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

HP Inc (HPQ) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, HP Inc. (HPQ) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $43448.28 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.73% and a Quick Ratio of 0.42%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for HP Inc [HPQ] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, HP Inc posted 0.83/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.86/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.03. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HPQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HP Inc go to 2.00%.

HP Inc [HPQ]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around 82.47% of HPQ stock in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HPQ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 120.62 million shares, which is approximately 12.3209%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 104.65 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.66 billion in HPQ stocks shares.