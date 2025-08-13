Healthpeak Properties Inc [DOC] Revenue clocked in at $2.80 billion, down -20.16% YTD: What’s Next?

Healthpeak Properties Inc [NYSE: DOC] traded at a high on 2025-08-12, posting a 1.37 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $17.0.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8526360 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Healthpeak Properties Inc stands at 2.09% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.22%.

The market cap for DOC stock reached $12.07 billion, with 694.92 million shares outstanding and 692.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.06M shares, DOC reached a trading volume of 8526360 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Healthpeak Properties Inc [DOC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOC shares is $22.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOC stock is a recommendation set at 1.74. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Healthpeak Properties Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 29, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on January 15, 2025, representing the official price target for Healthpeak Properties Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $20 to $28, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on DOC stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOC in the course of the last twelve months was 10.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 440.03.

How has DOC stock performed recently?

Healthpeak Properties Inc [DOC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.11. With this latest performance, DOC shares dropped by -8.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.39 for Healthpeak Properties Inc [DOC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.62, while it was recorded at 16.91 for the last single week of trading, and 19.41 for the last 200 days.

Healthpeak Properties Inc [DOC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Healthpeak Properties Inc [DOC] shares currently have an operating margin of 18.14% and a Gross Margin at 21.46%. Healthpeak Properties Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 5.87%.

Healthpeak Properties Inc (DOC) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Healthpeak Properties Inc. ( DOC), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 1.97%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 0.82%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Healthpeak Properties Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 0.95%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Healthpeak Properties Inc (DOC) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Healthpeak Properties Inc’s (DOC) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.18%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Healthpeak Properties Inc. (DOC) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $423772.61 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 440.03% and a Quick Ratio of 440.03%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Healthpeak Properties Inc [DOC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Healthpeak Properties Inc posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Healthpeak Properties Inc go to -4.86%.

Insider trade positions for Healthpeak Properties Inc [DOC]

There are presently around $99.69%, or 99.98%% of DOC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 112.91 million shares, which is approximately 16.0633%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 77.04 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$1.51 billion in DOC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$929.29 million in DOC stock with ownership which is approximately 6.7451%.