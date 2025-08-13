Guggenheim lifts Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp [CTSH] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp [NASDAQ: CTSH] price plunged by -0.55 percent to reach at -$0.38.

A sum of 6105486 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.67M shares. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp shares reached a high of $69.68 and dropped to a low of $67.95 until finishing in the latest session at $68.77.

The one-year CTSH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.43. The average equity rating for CTSH stock is currently 2.54, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp [CTSH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTSH shares is $87.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTSH stock is a recommendation set at 2.54. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on July 17, 2025, representing the official price target for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $100, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on CTSH stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTSH in the course of the last twelve months was 14.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.41.

CTSH Stock Performance Analysis:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp [CTSH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.62. With this latest performance, CTSH shares dropped by -8.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 1.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 1.62 for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp [CTSH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.58, while it was recorded at 69.50 for the last single week of trading, and 78.33 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp [CTSH] shares currently have an operating margin of 15.48% and a Gross Margin at 31.48%. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 11.89%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. ( CTSH), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 16.69%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 12.57%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 14.97%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp’s (CTSH) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.08%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSH) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $7244.66 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.41% and a Quick Ratio of 2.41%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

CTSH Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp posted 1.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.1. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTSH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp go to 8.00%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp [CTSH] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $103.08%, or 103.18%% of CTSH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTSH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 58.17 million shares, which is approximately 11.7043%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 53.01 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$3.6 billion in CTSH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$1.64 billion in CTSH stock with ownership which is approximately 4.8528%.