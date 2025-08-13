Gryphon Digital Mining Inc [GRYP] is 100.69% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Gryphon Digital Mining Inc [NASDAQ: GRYP] jumped around 0.11 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $1.4 at the close of the session, up 8.53%.

Gryphon Digital Mining Inc stock is now 100.69% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GRYP Stock saw the intraday high of $1.42 and lowest of $1.275 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.93, which means current price is +1,015.54% above from all time high which was touched on 05/12/25.

Compared to the average trading volume of 16.75M shares, GRYP reached a trading volume of 7018507 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Gryphon Digital Mining Inc [GRYP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GRYP shares is $16.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GRYP stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Gryphon Digital Mining Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 30, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Lake Street raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Gryphon Digital Mining Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Alliance Global Partners analysts kept a Buy rating on GRYP stock.

How has GRYP stock performed recently?

Gryphon Digital Mining Inc [GRYP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.70. With this latest performance, GRYP shares gained by 3.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 369.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 249.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRYP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.1230, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.1319 for Gryphon Digital Mining Inc [GRYP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1307, while it was recorded at 1.2620 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6340 for the last 200 days.

Gryphon Digital Mining Inc [GRYP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gryphon Digital Mining Inc [GRYP] shares currently have an operating margin of -146.43% and a Gross Margin at -50.87%. Gryphon Digital Mining Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -108.41%.

Gryphon Digital Mining Inc (GRYP) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

Gryphon Digital Mining Inc (GRYP) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Gryphon Digital Mining Inc (GRYP) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Gryphon Digital Mining Inc. (GRYP) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$5280000.0 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.35% and a Quick Ratio of 0.35%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Gryphon Digital Mining Inc [GRYP]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Gryphon Digital Mining Inc posted -0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.01. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GRYP.

Insider trade positions for Gryphon Digital Mining Inc [GRYP]

There are presently around $9.02%, or 12.55%% of GRYP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GRYP stocks are: HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 0.88 million shares, which is approximately 2.2559%. MURCHINSON LTD., holding 0.79 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$0.94 million in GRYP stocks shares; and MURCHINSON LTD., currently with $$0.7 million in GRYP stock with ownership which is approximately 1.5122%.