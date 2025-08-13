Goldman lifts VNET Group Inc ADR [VNET] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

VNET Group Inc ADR [NASDAQ: VNET] plunged by -$0.22 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $8.0 during the day while it closed the day at $7.8.

VNET Group Inc ADR stock has also loss -0.38% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VNET stock has inclined by 7.88% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -24.78% and gained 323.91% year-on date.

The market cap for VNET stock reached $2.06 billion, with 263.90 million shares outstanding and 253.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.02M shares, VNET reached a trading volume of 5966229 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VNET shares is $13.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VNET stock is a recommendation set at 1.27. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for VNET Group Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 29, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on October 09, 2024, representing the official price target for VNET Group Inc ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $3.90 to $2.70, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on VNET stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.00.

VNET Group Inc ADR [VNET] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.38. With this latest performance, VNET shares dropped by -1.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 64.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VNET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.53 for VNET Group Inc ADR [VNET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.15, while it was recorded at 7.99 for the last single week of trading, and 6.72 for the last 200 days.

VNET Group Inc ADR [VNET]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VNET Group Inc ADR [VNET] shares currently have an operating margin of 8.81% and a Gross Margin at 22.92%. VNET Group Inc ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 1.60%.

VNET Group Inc ADR (VNET) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for VNET Group Inc ADR. ( VNET), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 2.28%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 0.41%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, VNET Group Inc ADR’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 0.53%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

VNET Group Inc ADR (VNET) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on VNET Group Inc ADR’s (VNET) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 3.82%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, VNET Group Inc ADR. (VNET) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $7376.99 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.10% and a Quick Ratio of 1.10%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for VNET Group Inc ADR [VNET] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, VNET Group Inc ADR posted 0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.23. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VNET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for VNET Group Inc ADR go to 125.29%.

VNET Group Inc ADR [VNET]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $52.18%, or 53.31%% of VNET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VNET stocks are: FIL LTD with ownership of 16.05 million shares, which is approximately 6.1404%. BLACKSTONE INC., holding 10.4 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$21.84 million in VNET stocks shares; and BLACKSTONE INC., currently with $$11.74 million in VNET stock with ownership which is approximately 2.1443%.