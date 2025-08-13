General Motors Company [GM] moved up 0.28: Why It’s Important

General Motors Company [NYSE: GM] closed the trading session at $54.16 on 2025-08-12. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $53.951, while the highest price level was $54.75.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 26.75 percent and weekly performance of 3.00 percent. The stock has been moved at 16.30 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.56 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 9.17 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.56M shares, GM reached to a volume of 6779394 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about General Motors Company [GM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GM shares is $56.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GM stock is a recommendation set at 2.23. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for General Motors Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 23, 2025, representing the official price target for General Motors Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on GM stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 33.91.

GM stock trade performance evaluation

General Motors Company [GM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.00. With this latest performance, GM shares gained by 1.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 1.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 1.34 for General Motors Company [GM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.09, while it was recorded at 53.42 for the last single week of trading, and 50.34 for the last 200 days.

General Motors Company [GM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and General Motors Company [GM] shares currently have an operating margin of 5.68% and a Gross Margin at 11.11%. General Motors Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 3.48%.

General Motors Company (GM) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for General Motors Company. ( GM), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 7.07%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 1.67%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, General Motors Company’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 3.99%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

General Motors Company (GM) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on General Motors Company’s (GM) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 2.05%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

General Motors Company (GM) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, General Motors Company. (GM) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $40308.64 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.22% and a Quick Ratio of 1.05%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for General Motors Company [GM] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, General Motors Company posted 2.96/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.39/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.57. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for General Motors Company go to 2.08%.

General Motors Company [GM]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $88.50%, or 88.72%% of GM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 110.25 million shares, which is approximately 9.705%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 95.06 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$4.42 billion in GM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$2.39 billion in GM stock with ownership which is approximately 4.5224%.