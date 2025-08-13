General Mills, Inc [GIS] is -28.79% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

General Mills, Inc [NYSE: GIS] plunged by -$0.19 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $49.74 during the day while it closed the day at $49.16.

General Mills, Inc stock has also gained 0.02% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GIS stock has declined by -10.36% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -15.36% and lost -28.79% year-on date.

The market cap for GIS stock reached $26.67 billion, with 542.40 million shares outstanding and 540.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.59M shares, GIS reached a trading volume of 6269852 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about General Mills, Inc [GIS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GIS shares is $54.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GIS stock is a recommendation set at 2.77. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for General Mills, Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 26, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2025, representing the official price target for General Mills, Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $54, while UBS analysts kept a Sell rating on GIS stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for GIS in the course of the last twelve months was 11.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.43.

GIS stock trade performance evaluation

General Mills, Inc [GIS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.02. With this latest performance, GIS shares dropped by -3.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 1.05 for General Mills, Inc [GIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.66, while it was recorded at 49.56 for the last single week of trading, and 58.45 for the last 200 days.

General Mills, Inc [GIS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and General Mills, Inc [GIS] shares currently have an operating margin of 17.29% and a Gross Margin at 34.97%. General Mills, Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 11.72%.

General Mills, Inc (GIS) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for General Mills, Inc. ( GIS), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 24.57%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 7.08%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, General Mills, Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 10.30%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

General Mills, Inc (GIS) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on General Mills, Inc’s (GIS) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.66%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, General Mills, Inc. (GIS) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $69090.91 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.67% and a Quick Ratio of 0.43%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for General Mills, Inc [GIS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, General Mills, Inc posted 1.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.01. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for General Mills, Inc go to -1.14%.

General Mills, Inc [GIS]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $87.14%, or 87.41%% of GIS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GIS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 67.38 million shares, which is approximately 11.9001%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 54.94 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$3.48 billion in GIS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$1.94 billion in GIS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.4106%.