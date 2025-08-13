Freshworks Inc [FRSH] stock Resumed by Cantor Fitzgerald analyst, price target now $20

Freshworks Inc [NASDAQ: FRSH] gained 2.11% on the last trading session, reaching $12.56 price per share at the time.

Freshworks Inc represents 238.55 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.66 billion with the latest information. FRSH stock price has been found in the range of $12.33 to $12.68.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.74M shares, FRSH reached a trading volume of 7392055 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Freshworks Inc [FRSH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FRSH shares is $20.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FRSH stock is a recommendation set at 1.47. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Freshworks Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 03, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer dropped their target price from $24 to $19. The new note on the price target was released on April 09, 2025, representing the official price target for Freshworks Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $16 to $13, while Wells Fargo kept a Underweight rating on FRSH stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for FRSH in the course of the last twelve months was 20.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.56.

Trading performance analysis for FRSH stock

Freshworks Inc [FRSH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.69. With this latest performance, FRSH shares dropped by -11.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FRSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.54 for Freshworks Inc [FRSH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.49, while it was recorded at 12.75 for the last single week of trading, and 15.24 for the last 200 days.

Freshworks Inc [FRSH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Freshworks Inc [FRSH] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.16% and a Gross Margin at 84.33%. Freshworks Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.02%.

Freshworks Inc (FRSH) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Freshworks Inc. ( FRSH), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -5.23%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -3.63%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Freshworks Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -5.43%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Freshworks Inc (FRSH) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Freshworks Inc’s (FRSH) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.04%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Freshworks Inc (FRSH) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$12477.27 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.56% and a Quick Ratio of 2.56%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Freshworks Inc [FRSH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Freshworks Inc posted 0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.03. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FRSH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Freshworks Inc go to 22.25%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Freshworks Inc [FRSH]

There are presently around $87.22%, or 93.76%% of FRSH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FRSH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23.06 million shares, which is approximately 7.6903%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 16.12 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$204.62 million in FRSH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$185.66 million in FRSH stock with ownership which is approximately 4.8801%.