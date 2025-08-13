Fortive Corp [FTV] Revenue clocked in at $6.15 billion, down -8.19% YTD: What’s Next?

Fortive Corp [NYSE: FTV] gained 1.99% or 0.93 points to close at $47.65 with a heavy trading volume of 5713503 shares.

It opened the trading session at $47.05, the shares rose to $47.795 and dropped to $46.91, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FTV points out that the company has recorded -21.43% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.38M shares, FTV reached to a volume of 5713503 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Fortive Corp [FTV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FTV shares is $57.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FTV stock is a recommendation set at 2.41. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Fortive Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 31, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2025, representing the official price target for Fortive Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while TD Cowen analysts kept a Hold rating on FTV stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for FTV in the course of the last twelve months was 11.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for FTV stock

Fortive Corp [FTV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.55. With this latest performance, FTV shares dropped by -8.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 1.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 1.48 for Fortive Corp [FTV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.31, while it was recorded at 47.30 for the last single week of trading, and 70.60 for the last 200 days.

Fortive Corp [FTV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fortive Corp [FTV] shares currently have an operating margin of 18.42% and a Gross Margin at 59.78%. Fortive Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 12.51%.

Fortive Corp (FTV) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Fortive Corp. ( FTV), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 7.36%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 4.33%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Fortive Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 5.79%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Fortive Corp (FTV) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Fortive Corp’s (FTV) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.46%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Fortive Corp (FTV) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Fortive Corp. (FTV) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $42716.67 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.96% and a Quick Ratio of 0.80%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Fortive Corp [FTV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fortive Corp posted 0.97/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.93/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.04. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FTV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fortive Corp go to 0.84%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Fortive Corp [FTV]

There are presently around $95.09%, or 95.41%% of FTV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FTV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 39.1 million shares, which is approximately 11.1304%. T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC., holding 32.24 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$2.39 billion in FTV stocks shares; and T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $$2.26 billion in FTV stock with ownership which is approximately 8.6785%.