For Teladoc Health Inc [TDOC], Analyst sees a rise to $10. What next?

Teladoc Health Inc [NYSE: TDOC] closed the trading session at $6.87 on 2025-08-12. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $6.76, while the highest price level was $6.935.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -4.72 percent and weekly performance of -1.29 percent. The stock has been moved at -50.43 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -16.93 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -6.53 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.03M shares, TDOC reached to a volume of 7551793 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TDOC shares is $9.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TDOC stock is a recommendation set at 2.62. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Teladoc Health Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 25, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 15, 2024, representing the official price target for Teladoc Health Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $8 to $10, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on TDOC stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for TDOC in the course of the last twelve months was 4.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.49.

Teladoc Health Inc [TDOC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.29. With this latest performance, TDOC shares dropped by -16.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TDOC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.38 for Teladoc Health Inc [TDOC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.67, while it was recorded at 6.91 for the last single week of trading, and 8.82 for the last 200 days.

Teladoc Health Inc [TDOC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teladoc Health Inc [TDOC] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.22% and a Gross Margin at 56.10%. Teladoc Health Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.16%.

Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Teladoc Health Inc. ( TDOC), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -14.18%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -6.46%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Teladoc Health Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -8.47%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Teladoc Health Inc’s (TDOC) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.73%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$37701.82 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.59% and a Quick Ratio of 2.49%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Teladoc Health Inc [TDOC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Teladoc Health Inc posted -0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.32/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.15. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TDOC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Teladoc Health Inc go to 55.57%.

Teladoc Health Inc [TDOC]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $75.22%, or 75.96%% of TDOC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TDOC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 21.61 million shares, which is approximately 12.6952%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17.22 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$168.38 million in TDOC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$73.17 million in TDOC stock with ownership which is approximately 4.3948%.