For Target Corp [TGT], Analyst sees a rise to $91. What next?

Target Corp [NYSE: TGT] closed the trading session at $106.26 on 2025-08-12. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $104.245, while the highest price level was $107.8199.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -20.68 percent and weekly performance of 3.74 percent. The stock has been moved at -19.06 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.33 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 5.12 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.51M shares, TGT reached to a volume of 6544430 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Target Corp [TGT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGT shares is $102.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGT stock is a recommendation set at 2.68. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Target Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on May 22, 2025, representing the official price target for Target Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $105, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on TGT stock. On May 16, 2025, analysts decreased their price target for TGT shares from 145 to 130.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for TGT in the course of the last twelve months was 13.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.25.

TGT stock trade performance evaluation

Target Corp [TGT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.74. With this latest performance, TGT shares gained by 1.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 100.97, while it was recorded at 105.35 for the last single week of trading, and 116.37 for the last 200 days.

Target Corp [TGT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Target Corp [TGT] shares currently have an operating margin of 4.93% and a Gross Margin at 25.70%. Target Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 3.95%.

Target Corp (TGT) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Target Corp. ( TGT), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 29.08%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 7.52%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Target Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 12.74%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Target Corp (TGT) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Target Corp’s (TGT) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.30%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Target Corp. (TGT) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $9500.0 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.94% and a Quick Ratio of 0.25%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Target Corp [TGT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Target Corp posted 2.57/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.39. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TGT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Target Corp go to -1.42%.

Target Corp [TGT]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $86.85%, or 87.07%% of TGT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TGT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 44.52 million shares, which is approximately 9.6255%. STATE STREET CORP, holding 32.75 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$4.85 billion in TGT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $$4.8 billion in TGT stock with ownership which is approximately 7.0073%.