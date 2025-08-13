For Macy’s Inc [M], Analyst sees a drop to $14. What next?

Macy’s Inc [NYSE: M] traded at a high on 2025-08-12, posting a 5.12 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $12.73.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 11333395 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Macy’s Inc stands at 2.81% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.58%.

The market cap for M stock reached $3.46 billion, with 271.54 million shares outstanding and 269.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.39M shares, M reached a trading volume of 11333395 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Macy’s Inc [M]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for M shares is $12.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on M stock is a recommendation set at 2.93. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Macy’s Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 29, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on April 28, 2025, representing the official price target for Macy’s Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on M stock. On March 07, 2025, analysts decreased their price target for M shares from 17 to 15.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for M in the course of the last twelve months was 13.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.37.

How has M stock performed recently?

Macy’s Inc [M] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.08. With this latest performance, M shares gained by 2.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for M stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.47 for Macy’s Inc [M]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.10, while it was recorded at 12.23 for the last single week of trading, and 13.66 for the last 200 days.

Macy’s Inc [M]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Macy’s Inc [M] shares currently have an operating margin of 3.86% and a Gross Margin at 40.40%. Macy’s Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 2.45%.

Macy’s Inc (M) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Macy’s Inc. ( M), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 12.92%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 3.43%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Macy’s Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 5.52%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Macy’s Inc (M) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Macy’s Inc’s (M) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.27%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Macy’s Inc (M) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Macy’s Inc. (M) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $5924.26 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.43% and a Quick Ratio of 0.37%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Macy’s Inc [M]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Macy’s Inc posted 0.53/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.24. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for M. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Macy’s Inc go to -11.96%.

Insider trade positions for Macy’s Inc [M]

There are presently around $89.33%, or 89.97%% of M stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of M stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 33.95 million shares, which is approximately 12.2272%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 25.88 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$496.9 million in M stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$297.38 million in M stock with ownership which is approximately 5.5777%.