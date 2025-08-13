For Haleon plc ADR [HLN], Analyst sees a rise to $13.40. What next?

Haleon plc ADR [NYSE: HLN] gained 1.16% on the last trading session, reaching $9.58 price per share at the time.

Haleon plc ADR represents 4.49 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $43.02 billion with the latest information. HLN stock price has been found in the range of $9.49 to $9.59.

If compared to the average trading volume of 14.72M shares, HLN reached a trading volume of 8416988 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Haleon plc ADR [HLN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HLN shares is $11.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HLN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BNP Paribas Exane have made an estimate for Haleon plc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on May 09, 2025, representing the official price target for Haleon plc ADR stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for HLN in the course of the last twelve months was 16.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.63.

Trading performance analysis for HLN stock

Haleon plc ADR [HLN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.12. With this latest performance, HLN shares dropped by -3.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.16 for Haleon plc ADR [HLN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.15, while it was recorded at 9.46 for the last single week of trading, and 10.00 for the last 200 days.

Haleon plc ADR [HLN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Haleon plc ADR [HLN] shares currently have an operating margin of 22.04% and a Gross Margin at 63.57%. Haleon plc ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 13.81%.

Haleon plc ADR (HLN) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Haleon plc ADR. ( HLN), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 9.20%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 4.59%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Haleon plc ADR’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 6.09%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Haleon plc ADR (HLN) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Haleon plc ADR’s (HLN) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.53%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Haleon plc ADR (HLN) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Haleon plc ADR [HLN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Haleon plc ADR posted 0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.01. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HLN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Haleon plc ADR go to 9.08%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Haleon plc ADR [HLN]

There are presently around $12.79%, or 12.79%% of HLN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HLN stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 180.17 million shares, which is approximately 1.9629%. FMR LLC, holding 99.15 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$818.98 million in HLN stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $$344.89 million in HLN stock with ownership which is approximately 0.4549%.