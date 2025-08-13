For Delta Air Lines, Inc [DAL], Analyst sees a rise to $66. What next?

Delta Air Lines, Inc [NYSE: DAL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 9.23% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 10.54%.

Over the last 12 months, DAL stock dropped by -3.40%. The one-year Delta Air Lines, Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.56. The average equity rating for DAL stock is currently 1.48, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $38.16 billion, with 652.95 million shares outstanding and 650.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.99M shares, DAL stock reached a trading volume of 15286178 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Delta Air Lines, Inc [DAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DAL shares is $67.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DAL stock is a recommendation set at 1.48. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Delta Air Lines, Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on May 19, 2025, representing the official price target for Delta Air Lines, Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $45 to $50, while TD Cowen kept a Buy rating on DAL stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for DAL in the course of the last twelve months was 16.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.33.

DAL Stock Performance Analysis:

Delta Air Lines, Inc [DAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.54. With this latest performance, DAL shares gained by 0.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 1.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 1.86 for Delta Air Lines, Inc [DAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.00, while it was recorded at 54.67 for the last single week of trading, and 54.86 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Delta Air Lines, Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Delta Air Lines, Inc [DAL] shares currently have an operating margin of 9.34% and a Gross Margin at 17.54%. Delta Air Lines, Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 7.24%.

Delta Air Lines, Inc (DAL) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Delta Air Lines, Inc. ( DAL), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 30.07%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 5.84%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Delta Air Lines, Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 12.54%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Delta Air Lines, Inc (DAL) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Delta Air Lines, Inc’s (DAL) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.22%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Delta Air Lines, Inc (DAL) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $43592.23 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.38% and a Quick Ratio of 0.33%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

DAL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Delta Air Lines, Inc posted 1.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.52/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.02. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Delta Air Lines, Inc go to 8.58%.

Delta Air Lines, Inc [DAL] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $82.84%, or 83.11%% of DAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 71.98 million shares, which is approximately 11.2299%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 42.28 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$2.01 billion in DAL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$1.29 billion in DAL stock with ownership which is approximately 4.2266%.