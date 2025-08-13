For Crown Castle Inc [CCI], Analyst sees a rise to $125. What next?

Crown Castle Inc [NYSE: CCI] slipped around -1.45 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $102.33 at the close of the session, down -1.40%.

Crown Castle Inc stock is now -7.73% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CCI Stock saw the intraday high of $104.64 and lowest of $101.275 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 120.92, which means current price is +21.53% above from all time high which was touched on 07/24/25.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.05M shares, CCI reached a trading volume of 6153306 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Crown Castle Inc [CCI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCI shares is $119.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCI stock is a recommendation set at 2.19. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Crown Castle Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 24, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 19, 2025, representing the official price target for Crown Castle Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $110, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on CCI stock.

Price to Free Cash Flow for CCI in the course of the last twelve months was 19.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.28.

How has CCI stock performed recently?

Crown Castle Inc [CCI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.49. With this latest performance, CCI shares dropped by -0.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 2.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 2.53 for Crown Castle Inc [CCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 103.41, while it was recorded at 104.42 for the last single week of trading, and 99.66 for the last 200 days.

Crown Castle Inc [CCI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Crown Castle Inc [CCI] shares currently have an operating margin of 40.94% and a Gross Margin at 50.63%. Crown Castle Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -65.58%.

Crown Castle Inc (CCI) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Crown Castle Inc. ( CCI), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -234.10%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -14.30%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Crown Castle Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -13.85%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Crown Castle Inc (CCI) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$911794.87 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.28% and a Quick Ratio of 0.28%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Crown Castle Inc [CCI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Crown Castle Inc posted 0.8/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.67/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.13. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCI.

Insider trade positions for Crown Castle Inc [CCI]

There are presently around $96.19%, or 96.31%% of CCI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 56.55 million shares, which is approximately 12.999%.