For Boston Scientific Corp [BSX], Analyst sees a rise to $118. What next?

Boston Scientific Corp [NYSE: BSX] traded at a low on 2025-08-12, posting a -0.11 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $102.64.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6446735 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Boston Scientific Corp stands at 2.00% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.96%.

The market cap for BSX stock reached $152.09 billion, with 1.48 billion shares outstanding and 1.47 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.45M shares, BSX reached a trading volume of 6446735 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BSX shares is $125.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BSX stock is a recommendation set at 1.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Leerink Partners have made an estimate for Boston Scientific Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on April 16, 2025, representing the official price target for Boston Scientific Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $108, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on BSX stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for BSX in the course of the last twelve months was 43.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.82.

Boston Scientific Corp [BSX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.09. With this latest performance, BSX shares dropped by -1.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.23. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 103.55, while it was recorded at 102.89 for the last single week of trading, and 98.50 for the last 200 days.

Boston Scientific Corp [BSX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Boston Scientific Corp [BSX] shares currently have an operating margin of 16.66% and a Gross Margin at 61.90%. Boston Scientific Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 13.55%.

Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Boston Scientific Corp. ( BSX), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 11.71%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 6.37%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Boston Scientific Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 7.38%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Boston Scientific Corp’s (BSX) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.54%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $47358.49 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.37% and a Quick Ratio of 0.82%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Boston Scientific Corp [BSX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Boston Scientific Corp posted 0.63/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.59/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.04. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Boston Scientific Corp go to 15.27%.

Insider trade positions for Boston Scientific Corp [BSX]

There are presently around 93.58% of BSX stock in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BSX stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 141.46 million shares, which is approximately 9.62% of total shares. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 129.87 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.0 billion in BSX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $9.74 billion in BSX stock with ownership of approximately 8.60%.