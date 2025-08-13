For Apartment Investment & Management Co [AIV], Analyst sees a rise to $10. What next?

Apartment Investment & Management Co [NYSE: AIV] traded at a low on 2025-08-12, posting a -3.79 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $7.61.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6118442 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Apartment Investment & Management Co stands at 4.56% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.58%.

The market cap for AIV stock reached $1.08 billion, with 137.38 million shares outstanding and 128.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.07M shares, AIV reached a trading volume of 6118442 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AIV shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AIV stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Apartment Investment & Management Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on July 31, 2023, representing the official price target for Apartment Investment & Management Co stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $41, while Scotiabank analysts kept a Sector Perform rating on AIV stock. On September 18, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for AIV shares from 40 to 33.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48.

Apartment Investment & Management Co [AIV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.33. With this latest performance, AIV shares dropped by -12.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AIV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.23 for Apartment Investment & Management Co [AIV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.49, while it was recorded at 8.11 for the last single week of trading, and 8.52 for the last 200 days.

Apartment Investment & Management Co [AIV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apartment Investment & Management Co [AIV] shares currently have an operating margin of 1.22% and a Gross Margin at 19.48%. Apartment Investment & Management Co’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -31.30%.

Apartment Investment & Management Co (AIV) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Apartment Investment & Management Co. ( AIV), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -38.53%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -3.39%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Apartment Investment & Management Co’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -5.04%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Apartment Investment & Management Co (AIV) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Apartment Investment & Management Co’s (AIV) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 13.42%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Apartment Investment & Management Co. (AIV) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$1146551.72 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.05% and a Quick Ratio of 0.05%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Insider trade positions for Apartment Investment & Management Co [AIV]

There are presently around $91.92%, or 100.01%% of AIV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AIV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19.2 million shares, which is approximately 13.7357%. PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 17.72 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$146.91 million in AIV stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $$123.66 million in AIV stock with ownership which is approximately 10.6685%.