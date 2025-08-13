First Horizon Corporation [FHN] Stock trading around $21.92 per share: What’s Next?

First Horizon Corporation [NYSE: FHN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.72% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.11%.

Over the last 12 months, FHN stock rose by 8.84%. The one-year First Horizon Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.68. The average equity rating for FHN stock is currently 1.89, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $11.13 billion, with 508.84 million shares outstanding and 501.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.76M shares, FHN stock reached a trading volume of 12974329 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on First Horizon Corporation [FHN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FHN shares is $24.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FHN stock is a recommendation set at 1.89. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for First Horizon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 21, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on May 13, 2025, representing the official price target for First Horizon Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on FHN stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for FHN in the course of the last twelve months was 15.90.

FHN Stock Performance Analysis:

First Horizon Corporation [FHN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.11. With this latest performance, FHN shares dropped by -0.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FHN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.52 for First Horizon Corporation [FHN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.18, while it was recorded at 21.45 for the last single week of trading, and 20.09 for the last 200 days.

Insight into First Horizon Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and First Horizon Corporation [FHN] shares currently have an operating margin of 21.97%. First Horizon Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 16.67%.

First Horizon Corporation (FHN) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for First Horizon Corporation. ( FHN), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 9.57%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 1.03%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, First Horizon Corporation’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 7.92%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

First Horizon Corporation (FHN) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on First Horizon Corporation’s (FHN) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.54%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

FHN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, First Horizon Corporation posted 0.42/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.38/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.04. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FHN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Horizon Corporation go to 10.08%.

First Horizon Corporation [FHN] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $86.24%, or 86.92%% of FHN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FHN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 61.9 million shares, which is approximately 11.3796%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 56.32 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$888.2 million in FHN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$510.78 million in FHN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.9542%.