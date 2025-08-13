Enphase Energy Inc [ENPH] stock Downgrade by Johnson Rice analyst, price target now $45

Enphase Energy Inc [NASDAQ: ENPH] closed the trading session at $33.56 on 2025-08-12. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $32.18, while the highest price level was $33.7.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -69.15 percent and weekly performance of 5.17 percent. The stock has been moved at -46.77 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -20.06 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -30.00 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.27M shares, ENPH reached to a volume of 6667886 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Enphase Energy Inc [ENPH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENPH shares is $39.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENPH stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Johnson Rice have made an estimate for Enphase Energy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Accumulate, with their previous recommendation back on July 30, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Cowen dropped their target price from $45 to $40. The new note on the price target was released on July 23, 2025, representing the official price target for Enphase Energy Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $37, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on ENPH stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for ENPH in the course of the last twelve months was 11.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.82.

ENPH stock trade performance evaluation

Enphase Energy Inc [ENPH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.17. With this latest performance, ENPH shares dropped by -20.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.06, while the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 1.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 2.19 for Enphase Energy Inc [ENPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.73, while it was recorded at 32.09 for the last single week of trading, and 56.26 for the last 200 days.

Enphase Energy Inc [ENPH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enphase Energy Inc [ENPH] shares currently have an operating margin of 12.82% and a Gross Margin at 47.30%. Enphase Energy Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 11.78%.

Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Enphase Energy Inc. ( ENPH), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 19.79%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 5.51%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Enphase Energy Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 11.82%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Enphase Energy Inc’s (ENPH) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.40%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $62819.13 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.97% and a Quick Ratio of 1.82%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Enphase Energy Inc [ENPH] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Enphase Energy Inc posted 0.65/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.78/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.13. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENPH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enphase Energy Inc go to 3.45%.

Enphase Energy Inc [ENPH]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $87.58%, or 90.57%% of ENPH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENPH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16.14 million shares, which is approximately 11.8951%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 15.39 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.53 billion in ENPH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $626.68 million in ENPH stock with ownership which is approximately 4.6334%.