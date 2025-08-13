Eastman Kodak Co [KODK] Revenue clocked in at $1.04 billion, up 9.92% YTD: What’s Next?

Eastman Kodak Co [NYSE: KODK] stock went on a downward path that fall over -19.91% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -17.35%.

The market cap for the stock reached $438.63 million, with 81.00 million shares outstanding and 62.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.28M shares, KODK stock reached a trading volume of 10725195 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Eastman Kodak Co [KODK]:

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.02.

KODK Stock Performance Analysis:

Eastman Kodak Co [KODK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.35. With this latest performance, KODK shares dropped by -27.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KODK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.40 for Eastman Kodak Co [KODK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.29, while it was recorded at 6.65 for the last single week of trading, and 6.38 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Eastman Kodak Co Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eastman Kodak Co [KODK] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.45% and a Gross Margin at 18.61%. Eastman Kodak Co’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.58%.

Eastman Kodak Co (KODK) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Eastman Kodak Co. ( KODK), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 1.14%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 0.51%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Eastman Kodak Co’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -0.76%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Eastman Kodak Co (KODK) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Eastman Kodak Co’s (KODK) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.71%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Eastman Kodak Co. (KODK) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$1538.46 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.79% and a Quick Ratio of 0.46%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Eastman Kodak Co [KODK] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $47.57%, or 61.24%% of KODK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KODK stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4.53 million shares, which is approximately 5.6593%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3.84 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$20.65 million in KODK stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$19.82 million in KODK stock with ownership which is approximately 4.6003%.