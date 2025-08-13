Cycurion Inc [CYCU] is -96.29% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Cycurion Inc [NASDAQ: CYCU] jumped around 0.05 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $0.4 at the close of the session, up 13.08%.

Cycurion Inc stock is now -96.29% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CYCU Stock saw the intraday high of $0.41 and lowest of $0.351 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 68.17, which means current price is +52.65% above from all time high which was touched on 01/30/25.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.56M shares, CYCU reached a trading volume of 15024491 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

Cycurion Inc [CYCU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.37. With this latest performance, CYCU shares gained by 5.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -98.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYCU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.92. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3793, while it was recorded at 0.3620 for the last single week of trading, and 5.0714 for the last 200 days.

Cycurion Inc [CYCU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cycurion Inc [CYCU] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.29% and a Gross Margin at 19.93%. Cycurion Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -43.56%.

Cycurion Inc (CYCU) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Cycurion Inc. ( CYCU), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -144.50%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -54.49%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Cycurion Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -71.64%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Cycurion Inc (CYCU) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Cycurion Inc’s (CYCU) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.69%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Cycurion Inc (CYCU) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Cycurion Inc. (CYCU) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$205000.0 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.31% and a Quick Ratio of 0.31%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Insider trade positions for Cycurion Inc [CYCU]

There are presently around $7.20%, or 9.15% of CYCU stock, in the hands of institutional investors.