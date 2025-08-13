Cre8 Enterprise Ltd [CRE] Stock trading around $6.96 per share: What’s Next?

Cre8 Enterprise Ltd [NASDAQ: CRE] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.53% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 20.00%.

Over the last 12 months, CRE stock rose by 58.18%.

The market cap for the stock reached $168.21 million, with 24.17 million shares outstanding and 13.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.03M shares, CRE stock reached a trading volume of 9995526 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cre8 Enterprise Ltd [CRE]:

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 116.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRE in the course of the last twelve months was 186.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

CRE Stock Performance Analysis:

Cre8 Enterprise Ltd [CRE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.00.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.95. The present Moving Average recorded at 6.79 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Cre8 Enterprise Ltd Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cre8 Enterprise Ltd [CRE] shares currently have an operating margin of 8.00% and a Gross Margin at 40.80%. Cre8 Enterprise Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 6.20%.

Cre8 Enterprise Ltd (CRE) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Cre8 Enterprise Ltd. ( CRE), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 95.50%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 10.00%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Cre8 Enterprise Ltd’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 16.60%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Cre8 Enterprise Ltd (CRE) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Cre8 Enterprise Ltd’s (CRE) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 2.69%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

