Copart, Inc [CPRT] Stock trading around $47.2 per share: What’s Next?

Copart, Inc [NASDAQ: CPRT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.09% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.41%.

Over the last 12 months, CPRT stock dropped by -17.76%. The one-year Copart, Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.44. The average equity rating for CPRT stock is currently 2.08, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $45.64 billion, with 966.81 million shares outstanding and 884.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.34M shares, CPRT stock reached a trading volume of 5108825 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Copart, Inc [CPRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPRT shares is $59.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.08. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Copart, Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on March 14, 2025, representing the official price target for Copart, Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $48, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on CPRT stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPRT in the course of the last twelve months was 38.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 7.91.

CPRT Stock Performance Analysis:

Copart, Inc [CPRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.41. With this latest performance, CPRT shares gained by 0.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.40. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.82, while it was recorded at 46.66 for the last single week of trading, and 55.18 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Copart, Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Copart, Inc [CPRT] shares currently have an operating margin of 35.80% and a Gross Margin at 44.00%. Copart, Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 32.21%.

Copart, Inc (CPRT) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Copart, Inc. ( CPRT), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 18.54%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 16.72%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Copart, Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 16.68%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Copart, Inc (CPRT) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Copart, Inc’s (CPRT) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.01%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Copart, Inc. (CPRT) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $126495.73 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 7.98% and a Quick Ratio of 7.91%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

CPRT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Copart, Inc posted 0.33/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.37/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.04. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Copart, Inc go to 10.03%.

Copart, Inc [CPRT] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $88.05%, or 96.40%% of CPRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPRT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 100.64 million shares, which is approximately 10.2975%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 69.18 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.75 billion in CPRT stocks shares.