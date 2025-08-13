Conoco Phillips [COP] Revenue clocked in at $57.67 billion, down -12.47% YTD: What’s Next?

Conoco Phillips [NYSE: COP] closed the trading session at $94.59 on 2025-08-12. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $93.53, while the highest price level was $96.78.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -12.47 percent and weekly performance of 1.49 percent. The stock has been moved at -4.92 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.45 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 2.51 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.63M shares, COP reached to a volume of 6826932 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Conoco Phillips [COP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COP shares is $117.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COP stock is a recommendation set at 1.44. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Conoco Phillips shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 29, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James dropped their target price from $157 to $124. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2025, representing the official price target for Conoco Phillips stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $125, while TD Cowen analysts kept a Buy rating on COP stock. On December 16, 2024, analysts increased their price target for COP shares from 132 to 134.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for COP in the course of the last twelve months was 17.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

COP stock trade performance evaluation

Conoco Phillips [COP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.49. With this latest performance, COP shares gained by 0.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 92.74, while it was recorded at 93.55 for the last single week of trading, and 97.15 for the last 200 days.

Conoco Phillips [COP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Conoco Phillips [COP] shares currently have an operating margin of 21.98% and a Gross Margin at 27.83%. Conoco Phillips’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 15.88%.

Conoco Phillips (COP) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Conoco Phillips. ( COP), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 15.88%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 8.38%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Conoco Phillips’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 10.32%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Conoco Phillips (COP) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Conoco Phillips’s (COP) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.36%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Conoco Phillips. (COP) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $776271.19 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.27% and a Quick Ratio of 1.10%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Conoco Phillips [COP] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Conoco Phillips posted 1.78/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.64/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.14. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Conoco Phillips go to 3.84%.

Conoco Phillips [COP]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around 85.09% of COP stock in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 108.92 million shares, BLACKROCK INC., holding 96.95 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.09 billion in COP stocks shares.