CommScope Holding Company Inc [COMM] is 446.60% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

CommScope Holding Company Inc [NASDAQ: COMM] surged by $0.01 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $15.71 during the day while it closed the day at $15.25.

CommScope Holding Company Inc stock has also gained 3.25% of its value over the past 7 days. However, COMM stock has inclined by 177.27% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 198.43% and gained 446.60% year-on date.

The market cap for COMM stock reached $3.38 billion, with 221.45 million shares outstanding and 206.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.18M shares, COMM reached a trading volume of 6847201 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CommScope Holding Company Inc [COMM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COMM shares is $16.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COMM stock is a recommendation set at 1.83. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for CommScope Holding Company Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 07, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2025, representing the official price target for CommScope Holding Company Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on COMM stock.

Price to Free Cash Flow for COMM in the course of the last twelve months was 13.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.47.

COMM stock trade performance evaluation

CommScope Holding Company Inc [COMM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.25. With this latest performance, COMM shares gained by 96.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 198.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 192.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COMM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 1.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.80 for CommScope Holding Company Inc [COMM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.35, while it was recorded at 15.10 for the last single week of trading, and 5.97 for the last 200 days.

CommScope Holding Company Inc [COMM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CommScope Holding Company Inc [COMM] shares currently have an operating margin of 13.85% and a Gross Margin at 36.35%. CommScope Holding Company Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.98%.

CommScope Holding Company Inc (COMM) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

From an operational efficiency perspective, CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$7070.0 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.18% and a Quick Ratio of 1.47%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CommScope Holding Company Inc [COMM] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CommScope Holding Company Inc posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.3/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.35. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COMM.

CommScope Holding Company Inc [COMM]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around 90.99% of COMM stock in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COMM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24.83 million shares, which is approximately 11.6298%. FPR PARTNERS LLC, holding 19.43 million shares of the stock; and FPR PARTNERS LLC, currently with ownership which is approximately 7.4909%.