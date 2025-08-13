Clarivate Plc [CLVT] Revenue clocked in at $2.50 billion, down -29.35% YTD: What’s Next?

Clarivate Plc [NYSE: CLVT] gained 2.29% or 0.09 points to close at $4.02 with a heavy trading volume of 6981935 shares.

It opened the trading session at $3.93, the shares rose to $4.06 and dropped to $3.86, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CLVT points out that the company has recorded -18.13% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.21M shares, CLVT reached to a volume of 6981935 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Clarivate Plc [CLVT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLVT shares is $5.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLVT stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Clarivate Plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on July 18, 2025, representing the official price target for Clarivate Plc stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLVT in the course of the last twelve months was 8.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.91.

Trading performance analysis for CLVT stock

Clarivate Plc [CLVT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.94. With this latest performance, CLVT shares dropped by -6.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLVT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.19 for Clarivate Plc [CLVT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.22, while it was recorded at 3.88 for the last single week of trading, and 4.61 for the last 200 days.

Clarivate Plc [CLVT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clarivate Plc [CLVT] shares currently have an operating margin of 8.10% and a Gross Margin at 36.49%. Clarivate Plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.33%.

Clarivate Plc (CLVT) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Clarivate Plc. ( CLVT), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -8.18%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -3.69%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Clarivate Plc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -4.53%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Clarivate Plc (CLVT) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Clarivate Plc’s (CLVT) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.92%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Clarivate Plc. (CLVT) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$36108.33 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.91% and a Quick Ratio of 0.91%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Clarivate Plc [CLVT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Clarivate Plc posted 0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.01. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLVT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Clarivate Plc go to 2.23%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Clarivate Plc [CLVT]

There are presently around $92.08%, or 110.58%% of CLVT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLVT stocks are: LEONARD GREEN & PARTNERS, L.P. with ownership of 116.67 million shares, which is approximately 17.0167%. EXOR N.V., holding 67.29 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$382.91 million in CLVT stocks shares; and EXOR N.V., currently with $$380.22 million in CLVT stock with ownership which is approximately 9.7465%.