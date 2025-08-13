Citigroup slashes price target on JD.com Inc ADR [JD] – find out why.

JD.com Inc ADR [NASDAQ: JD] surged by $0.94 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $32.198 during the day while it closed the day at $32.12.

JD.com Inc ADR stock has also gained 2.49% of its value over the past 7 days. However, JD stock has declined by -10.90% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -23.83% and gained 23.63% year-on date.

The market cap for JD stock reached $43.41 billion, with 1.35 billion shares outstanding and 1.35 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.28M shares, JD reached a trading volume of 8358035 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about JD.com Inc ADR [JD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JD shares is $44.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JD stock is a recommendation set at 1.49. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for JD.com Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on June 24, 2025, representing the official price target for JD.com Inc ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Macquarie analysts kept a Neutral rating on JD stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.76.

JD stock trade performance evaluation

JD.com Inc ADR [JD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.49. With this latest performance, JD shares gained by 4.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.77 for JD.com Inc ADR [JD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.49, while it was recorded at 31.58 for the last single week of trading, and 36.42 for the last 200 days.

JD.com Inc ADR [JD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JD.com Inc ADR [JD] shares currently have an operating margin of 3.53% and a Gross Margin at 15.88%. JD.com Inc ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 3.76%.

JD.com Inc ADR (JD) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for JD.com Inc ADR. ( JD), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 19.81%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 7.07%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, JD.com Inc ADR’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 14.63%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

JD.com Inc ADR (JD) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on JD.com Inc ADR’s (JD) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.37%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

JD.com Inc ADR (JD) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, JD.com Inc ADR. (JD) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $10947.72 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.26% and a Quick Ratio of 0.90%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for JD.com Inc ADR [JD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JD.com Inc ADR go to 3.84%.

JD.com Inc ADR [JD]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $19.88%, or 20.04%% of JD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JD stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 22.48 million shares, which is approximately 0.7461%. INVESCO LTD., holding 15.27 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$394.63 million in JD stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $$300.31 million in JD stock with ownership which is approximately 0.3857%.