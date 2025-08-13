Charles Schwab Corp [SCHW] stock Upgrade by Redburn Atlantic analyst, price target now $82

Charles Schwab Corp [NYSE: SCHW] price surged by 1.09 percent to reach at $1.06.

A sum of 7547726 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 8.01M shares. Charles Schwab Corp shares reached a high of $99.24 and dropped to a low of $97.9435 until finishing in the latest session at $98.69.

The one-year SCHW stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.77. The average equity rating for SCHW stock is currently 1.71, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Charles Schwab Corp [SCHW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SCHW shares is $107.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SCHW stock is a recommendation set at 1.71. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn Atlantic have made an estimate for Charles Schwab Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on April 25, 2025, representing the official price target for Charles Schwab Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $76, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on SCHW stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 32.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for SCHW in the course of the last twelve months was 4.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.18.

SCHW Stock Performance Analysis:

Charles Schwab Corp [SCHW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.33. With this latest performance, SCHW shares gained by 6.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.35% in the past year of trading.

Charles Schwab Corp [SCHW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.33. With this latest performance, SCHW shares gained by 6.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SCHW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.25. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 92.46, while it was recorded at 97.22 for the last single week of trading, and 82.27 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Charles Schwab Corp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Charles Schwab Corp [SCHW] shares currently have an operating margin of 43.08% and a Gross Margin at 79.46%. Charles Schwab Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 25.46%.

Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Charles Schwab Corp. ( SCHW), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 15.59%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 1.60%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Charles Schwab Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 8.63%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Charles Schwab Corp’s (SCHW) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.76%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $211526.48 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.18% and a Quick Ratio of 1.18%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

SCHW Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Charles Schwab Corp posted 0.77/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.75/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.02. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SCHW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Charles Schwab Corp go to 24.44%.

Charles Schwab Corp [SCHW] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $85.35%, or 90.86%% of SCHW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SCHW stocks are: TORONTO DOMINION BANK with ownership of 225.96 million shares, which is approximately 12.3612%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 122.21 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$9.01 billion in SCHW stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$7.44 billion in SCHW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.5264%.