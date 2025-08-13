Cerence Inc [CRNC] stock Resumed by TD Cowen analyst, price target now $11.50

Cerence Inc [NASDAQ: CRNC] jumped around 1.58 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $10.89 at the close of the session, up 16.97%.

Cerence Inc stock is now 293.14% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CRNC Stock saw the intraday high of $10.94 and lowest of $9.3601 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 27.50, which means current price is +83.33% above from all time high which was touched on 01/06/25.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.73M shares, CRNC reached a trading volume of 6204823 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cerence Inc [CRNC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRNC shares is $11.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Cerence Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on January 22, 2025, representing the official price target for Cerence Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $25 to $6.50, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on CRNC stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRNC in the course of the last twelve months was 11.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.71.

How has CRNC stock performed recently?

Cerence Inc [CRNC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.37. With this latest performance, CRNC shares gained by 18.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.73% in the past year of trading.

Cerence Inc [CRNC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.37. With this latest performance, CRNC shares gained by 18.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.45

Cerence Inc [CRNC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cerence Inc [CRNC] shares currently have an operating margin of 2.16% and a Gross Margin at 69.86%. Cerence Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.48%.

According to recent financial data for Cerence Inc. ( CRNC), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -16.63%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -3.93%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Cerence Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -7.00%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Based on Cerence Inc’s (CRNC) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.39%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Cerence Inc. (CRNC) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$18407.14 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.72% and a Quick Ratio of 1.71%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Cerence Inc [CRNC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cerence Inc posted -0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.38/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.31. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cerence Inc go to -21.28%.

Insider trade positions for Cerence Inc [CRNC]

There are presently around $77.86 million, or 84.16% of CRNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3.98 million shares, which is approximately 9.52%. AMERICAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, holding 3.88 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.98 million in CRNC stocks shares; and AMERICAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $9.35 million in CRNC stock with ownership which is approximately 7.90%.