Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR [CX] is 37.68% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR [NYSE: CX] gained 1.39% or 0.12 points to close at $8.77 with a heavy trading volume of 7768225 shares.

It opened the trading session at $8.74, the shares rose to $8.8286 and dropped to $8.665, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CX points out that the company has recorded 32.08% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 13.21M shares, CX reached to a volume of 7768225 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CX shares is $9.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Itau BBA have made an estimate for Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 03, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on March 26, 2025, representing the official price target for Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $6 to $5, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Underperform rating on CX stock. On October 29, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for CX shares from 7 to 6.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for CX in the course of the last twelve months was 28.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.61.

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR [CX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.28. With this latest performance, CX shares gained by 18.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 55.50% in the past year of trading.

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR [CX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.28. With this latest performance, CX shares gained by 18.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 55.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.49. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.49, while it was recorded at 8.60 for the last single week of trading, and 6.31 for the last 200 days.

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR [CX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR [CX] shares currently have an operating margin of 10.12% and a Gross Margin at 31.04%. Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 9.60%.

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (CX) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR. ( CX), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 7.12%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 3.15%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 9.34%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Based on Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR’s (CX) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.23%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR. (CX) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $33937.16 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.86% and a Quick Ratio of 0.61%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR [CX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR posted 0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.05. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR go to 10.99%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR [CX]

There are presently around 34.44% of CX stock in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CX stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 31.99 million shares, which is approximately 2.18% of total shares. FMR LLC holds 20.78 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $132.8 million in CX stocks shares, representing approximately 1.36% ownership.