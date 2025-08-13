Cardinal Health, Inc [CAH] moved down -7.21: Why It’s Important

Cardinal Health, Inc [NYSE: CAH] loss -7.21% on the last trading session, reaching $146.3 price per share at the time.

Cardinal Health, Inc represents 238.68 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $34.92 billion with the latest information. CAH stock price has been found in the range of $137.75 to $148.27.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.09M shares, CAH reached a trading volume of 7842032 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cardinal Health, Inc [CAH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAH shares is $182.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAH stock is a recommendation set at 1.68. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Cardinal Health, Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 03, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $140 to $150. The new note on the price target was released on February 05, 2025, representing the official price target for Cardinal Health, Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $130 to $144, while TD Cowen kept a Buy rating on CAH stock.

Price to Free Cash Flow for CAH in the course of the last twelve months was 18.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for CAH stock

Cardinal Health, Inc [CAH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.55. With this latest performance, CAH shares dropped by -9.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 5.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 3.95 for Cardinal Health, Inc [CAH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 159.56, while it was recorded at 154.28 for the last single week of trading, and 136.51 for the last 200 days.

Cardinal Health, Inc [CAH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cardinal Health, Inc [CAH] shares currently have an operating margin of 1.16% and a Gross Margin at 3.57%. Cardinal Health, Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 0.70%.

Cardinal Health, Inc (CAH) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

From an operational efficiency perspective, Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $31901.84 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.94% and a Quick Ratio of 0.50%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Cardinal Health, Inc [CAH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cardinal Health, Inc posted 1.88/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.62/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.26. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cardinal Health, Inc go to 13.10%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Cardinal Health, Inc [CAH]

There are presently around 89.02% of CAH stock in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CAH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 30.81 million shares, VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 30.62 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.01 billion in CAH stocks shares.